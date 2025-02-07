AMAZONS NET SALES RISE 10%, NET INCOME JUMPS 88% IN Q4

US e-commerce giant Amazon's net sales and net income grew 10% and 88% respectively in the last quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to figures the company released on Thursday.

The company posted a net sales figure of $187.3 billion, exceeding expectations and a net income of $20 billion for the last quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, net income per diluted share was $1.86 in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1 in the same period of the previous year.

Yearly, Amazon's net sales increased 11% to $638 billion and the net income also grew by 94%, reaching $59.2 billion in 2024, compared to 2023.

In the same period, e-commerce giant's net income per diluted share rose to $5.53 in 2024 from the previous year's $2.9.

Amazon also announced that it expects net sales between $151 billion and $155.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025.





