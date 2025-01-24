Turkish defense products empower, protect world armies

Türkiye's domestically produced defense products achieved global prominence in 2024, reaching a record export value of nearly $7.2 billion.

According to official statistics compiled by Anadolu, the country's defense sector has entered a golden era, strengthening allied militaries worldwide.

Ranked 11th among global defense exporters, Türkiye's advancements in mass production, research and development, and technological innovation significantly boosted its global footprint. Meanwhile, domestic deliveries contributed $40 billion to the national economy.

Turkish defense products were exported to over 180 countries, with major contributions to land, naval, aerial, and advanced weaponry sectors. Over 4,500 land vehicles were delivered to 40 countries, and 140 naval platforms reached more than 10 nations.

Additionally, 770 UAVs and `were sent to over 50 countries, while three nations received Turkish-built corvettes.

Other highlights included exports of 1,200 electro-optical and stabilized weapons systems, radar systems to 10 countries, and 1,500 loitering munitions to 11 nations. Rifles and pistols of varying sizes were delivered to 111 countries, and the TAI Hurkus ground attack aircraft found buyers in two nations.

Haluk Gorgun, president of Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency (SSB), emphasized the breadth of the country's defense production. Türkiye achieved over 80% indigenous technology utilization in its defense products, supported by a research and development budget nearing $3 billion.

The project volume of the defense sector exceeded $100 billion in 2024, marking a 29% annual growth. Europe emerged as the top market for Turkish exports, with demand focusing on UAVs, smart missiles, land vehicles, military vessels, and radar systems.

A key milestone was the export of Aselsan's ASELFLIR-500 electro-optical reconnaissance system to 16 countries. Military vessels were also delivered to Portugal, highlighting Türkiye's expanding capabilities in naval defense.

Türkiye continues to enhance its defense technologies with a focus on domestically producing engines for the Altay tank, TAI Kaan fighter jet, and TAI Gokbey twin-engine helicopter. Additionally, the TAI Gokturk-2 observation satellite entered its testing phase, marking another step forward in aerospace innovation.

The country's defense sector comprises over 3,500 firms and more than 1,100 active projects, demonstrating its robust position in global markets. Last year, Türkiye applied for the highest number of NATO projects, solidifying its role as a major contributor to allied defense capabilities.







