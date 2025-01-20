Bitcoin hits historic high of $109,000

The price of Bitcoin exceeded $109,000 on Monday, hitting all-time high.

During the last 24 hours, the price of the largest cryptocurrency saw a low of $99,400 and a high of $109,110.

It was at $70,000 level before the US elections in November 2024, and gained around 55% since Donald Trump's presidential election victory.

After Donald Trump's win in November 2024 elections, the market expects positive developments for cryptocurrencies, as he pledged that the US will be the "crypto capital" of the planet.

The market size of Bitcoin has recently been at $2.14 trillion, according to Coinmarketcap figures, with a 24-hour trade volume of $111.5 billion.