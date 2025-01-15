US budget runs $87B deficit in December

The US federal government's budget deficit decreased by 33% in December 2024 compared to the same month of the previous year, the US Treasury Department published on Tuesday.

The federal government's budget deficit was calculated at $87 billion in the third month of the 2025 fiscal year, which started on October 1, 2024 and will end on September 30, 2025.

The federal government had a budget deficit of $129 billion in December 2023.

Market expectations for the budget balance in this period were for a deficit of $80 billion.

The government's revenues increased by 6% to $454 billion in December 2024, while its expenditures decreased by 3% to $541 billion.

As of December, the total budget deficit in the country increased by 39% compared to the same period of the previous year and rose to $711 billion.

The deficit was realized at $510 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Expenditures in the first three months of the fiscal year increased by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year to $1.8 trillion, while revenues decreased by about 2% to $1.1 trillion dollars.

The US budget deficit increased by 8% in the 2024 fiscal year compared to the previous year, rising to $1.8 trillion.

The federal government's budget deficit in the 2024 fiscal year was the third largest budget deficit in the country's history.
























