14 PKK terrorists were neutralized in northern Iraq's Hakurk, Gara, and Metina regions. The Turkish Armed Forces continue their strong efforts to eradicate terrorism with the power derived from the nation.

The statement emphasized the determination to eliminate terrorism at its source.