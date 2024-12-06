RUSSIA OFFICIAL SAYS TRUMPS THREAT WILL NOT STOP WORK ON BRICS PAYMENT SYSTEM, RIA REPORTS

 Contact Us
Despite US President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% import duties on countries undermining the dollar, work on the BRICS settlement system will continue, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

Published December 06,2024
Work will continue on the BRICS settlement system despite U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's threat to impose 100% import duties on countries that try to undermine the dollar, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian official as saying on Friday.

Trump last week demanded that BRICS member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the U.S. dollar, saying they would otherwise face 100% tariffs.

RIA quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin as saying that BRICS was in fact working on a settlement system rather than a new international currency.

"Of course, it will continue," he said, referring to the work on the planned system.