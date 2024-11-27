News Economy Germany and Türkiye to boost cooperation on energy transition

Germany and Türkiye aim to boost cooperation on renewable energy, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced at the German-Turkish Energy Forum in Berlin on Wednesday.

Germany and Türkiye plan to increase cooperation on renewable forms of energy, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told the German-Turkish Energy Forum in Berlin on Wednesday.



"The time for action has come," Habeck, a member of the Greens, said. "We have made great progress over recent years, and Türkiye has big plans for decarbonizing its industry," he added.



Engaging in constructive dialogue, particularly in challenging times as these, was important, Habeck said. Germany had to diversify its economic and trade relations, he said. "This is the lesson that Germany has learnt from the Russian invasion of Ukraine."



Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said energy was one of the most important aspects of cooperation between the two countries. He proposed extending the cooperation to the minerals sector.



German and Turkish businesses signed memorandums of understanding on the use of renewables in the presence of the two ministers.



German wind turbine company Enercon and Turkish project developers İş Enerji and Polat Enerji confirmed plans to supply and install turbines of up to 2,500 megawatts for wind farms in Turkey and other countries in the region.



The two countries have been working together on the energy transition since 2013, with the focus on renewable energies, energy efficiency and green hydrogen.









