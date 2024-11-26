 Contact Us
News Economy Bitcoin slides as investors cash in on gains

Bitcoin slides as investors cash in on gains

Bitcoin's rally stalled on Tuesday, dropping to $92,360 amid profit-taking and trade war fears from Trump’s tariff threats. Ethereum fell 3.6% to $3,367, with the total crypto market down 5% at $3.22 trillion.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published November 26,2024
Subscribe
BITCOIN SLIDES AS INVESTORS CASH IN ON GAINS

Bitcoin's post-US election rally hit a roadblock on Tuesday, slipping under pressure from a wave of profit-taking.

The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped to $92,360 at 0830GMT before recovering above $93,000.

Market sentiment took a hit as President-elect Donald Trump reignited fears of a trade war, with fresh threats of additional tariffs on China and other countries.

Bitcoin has seen an impressive 40% surge since election day on Nov. 5 and hit a record-breaking $99,000 last week.

Ethereum, the world's largest altcoin by market capitalization, was trading at $3,367 for a daily decline of 3.6%.

The value of the cryptocurrency market was around $3.22 trillion, dipping 5% for the day, according to CoinMarketCap, a digital asset price-tracking website.