Turkish stock exchange up at open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Thursday at 8.873,32 points, up 0.12% or 11 points from the previous close.

On Wednesday, the BIST 100 index rose 2.83% to 8,862.32 points, with a daily transaction volume of 98 billion Turkish liras ($2.86 billion).

As of 10.15 a.m. (0715GMT), exchange rates stood at 34.2310 for the US dollar against Turkish lira, 36.8550 for the euro, and 44.3100 for the British pound.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,662, and Brent crude oil traded at $74.80 per barrel.



