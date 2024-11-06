Amid ongoing elections, U.S. stock markets post positive signals

U.S. stocks closed with gains on Tuesday amid the ongoing U.S. presidential elections.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 427.28 points, or 1.02%, to finish the day at 42,221.88.

The S&P 500 added 70.07 points, or 1.23%, to reach 5,782.76. The Nasdaq also increased 259.19 points, or 1.43%, to end at 18,439.17.

The VIX volatility index, referred to as the "fear index," fell 6.78% to 20.49.

The U.S. dollar index slipped 0.45% to 103.42, while the EUR/USD exchange rate was stable.

Precious metals were in positive territory. Gold earned 0.27% to $2,743.99 per ounce and silver rose by 0.62% to $32.65 as of 1000 GMT.

Oil prices increased around 0.1%, with global benchmark Brent crude at $75.35.