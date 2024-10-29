Turkish multirole utility helicopter T625 Gokbey powered by Aselsan’s indigenous systems

Türkiye's first locally designed and produced multirole utility helicopter, T625 Gokbey, by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is equipped with the indigenous avionics systems by Ankara-based defense firm Aselsan.

The T625 Gokbey has been delivered to the Turkish Gendarmerie General Command today and it will now fulfill its missions with the capabilities fully provided by the Turkish defense industry, especially with the addition of Aselsan's systems.

Aselsan said on Tuesday that some 34 different avionics systems are used in the T625 Gokbey, among which are the flight control computer, national communications systems, identification systems, modular displays, panels, navigation systems, and more. The firm developed state-of-the-art features for the T625 Gokbey in line with the standards of competing avionics suites in international civil platforms.

Aselsan's efforts to modernize aircraft using homegrown systems is evident from the 1,100 aircraft they have worked on so far, including helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Aselsan's decades of experience in the field allows them to provide avionics systems for all platforms in accordance with customer needs and at standards competitive to international alternatives. The company's offerings are also extended to software, especially for mission computers of aircraft, a significant element of the national independence of Türkiye's defense industry.

The defense firm's cooperation with the TAI can be traced back to the T129 Atak helicopter, in which Aselsan's systems for display, navigation, communication, and weapons were used. These products in the T129 Atak were also exported to the Philippines and Nigeria.

The firm continues its cooperation with the TAI for the development and integration of all avionic systems for the 10-ton multirole helicopter and the General Directorate of Forestry's fire-fighter helicopter. Recently the defense firm integrated guided munition systems into the "Seahawk" helicopters of the Turkish Navy.