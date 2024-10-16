Russia, China partnership in energy has strategic character, PM Mishustin says

Russia and China energy partnership is comprehensive and has acquired a strategic character, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad.

"The partnership in the energy sector has acquired a comprehensive, strategic nature - it covers oil, gas, coal and nuclear industries," Russian RIA state news agency cited Mishustin as saying.

The heads of governments were meeting in Islamabad ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation gathering this week.









