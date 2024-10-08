 Contact Us
Canada orders 500 MW wind turbines from Nordex

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex announced on Tuesday that Canada has ordered 74 N163 turbines with a total capacity of 500 MW from an undisclosed buyer. The deal includes a premium maintenance service for 15 to 30 years, with turbine deliveries scheduled between 2025 and 2026.

DPA ECONOMY
Published October 08,2024
Patxi Landa, chief sales officer at the Nordex Group: "We are also supplying these turbines with both our proven Advanced Anti-icing System for rotor blades and as cold climate versions. Both are decisive options for the additional yield of the turbines in cold seasons, which we have been using in Northern Europe for many years."