TURKISH AIR CARRIER AJET LAUNCHES FLIGHTS TO BOSNIAS TUZLA

Türkiye's low-cost air carrier AJet has launched flights between Istanbul and the Bosnian province of Tuzla, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said on Monday.

"We are shortening distances and strengthening ties with friendly country Bosnia and Herzegovina," Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said on X.

Flights began to operate as of Monday, Oct. 7, the airline separately said on the social media platform.

AJet flies 95 destinations, 41 domestic and 54 international in 54 countries, with a fleet of 85 aircraft.

The air carrier operates seven flight to the Balkan country every week, and flights between Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen Airport and Tuzla International Airport will serve once a week.