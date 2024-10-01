Eurozone inflation at 1.8% in September

The skyline with its banking district is photographed in Frankfurt, Germany, August 13, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

The annual inflation rate in the euro area was 1.8% in September, falling short of market expectations of 1.9%, according to provisional figures released by Eurostat on Tuesday.

The inflation rate decreased from 2.2% in August. Eurostat noted that the services sector experienced the highest price increase in September, with a rise of 4%.

Following services, prices of food, alcohol, and tobacco rose by 2.4%, while non-energy industrial goods saw a 0.4% increase. In contrast, energy prices posted a decline of 6%.

Among individual countries, the highest annual inflation rates were reported in Belgium at 4.5%, the Netherlands at 3.3%, and Estonia at 3.2%. Meanwhile, the lowest inflation rates were recorded in Ireland (0.2%), Lithuania (0.4%), and Slovenia (0.7%).