Turkish stock exchange up at open

Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Tuesday at 9,611.59 points, marking an increase of 0.36% or 34.13 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index was down by 1.12% to 9,577.46 points, with a daily transaction volume of 65 billion Turkish liras ($1.9 billion).

As of 10.10 a.m. (0710GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.0085, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.8615, while the GBP/TRY rate was 44.9695.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,566.80, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.60 per barrel.