 Contact Us
News Economy

Turkish stock exchange up at open

Türkiye's BIST 100 index opened at 9,611.59 points on Tuesday, up 0.36% from the previous close. This follows a 1.12% decline on Monday. As of 10:10 a.m. GMT, the USD/TRY exchange rate was 34.0085, the EUR/TRY rate was 37.8615, and the GBP/TRY rate was 44.9695. Gold was priced at $2,566.80 per ounce, and Brent crude oil was around $72.60 per barrel.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published September 17,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH STOCK EXCHANGE UP AT OPEN

Türkiye's benchmark stock index BIST 100 opened Tuesday at 9,611.59 points, marking an increase of 0.36% or 34.13 points from the previous close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 index was down by 1.12% to 9,577.46 points, with a daily transaction volume of 65 billion Turkish liras ($1.9 billion).

As of 10.10 a.m. (0710GMT), the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 34.0085, the EUR/TRY rate stood at 37.8615, while the GBP/TRY rate was 44.9695.

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,566.80, and the price of Brent crude oil was around $72.60 per barrel.