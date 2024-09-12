TÜRKIYES CURRENT ACCOUNT SURPLUS RISES TO $566M IN JULY

Türkiye's current account surplus rose to $566 million in July, more than market forecast, according to Central Bank data released on Thursday.

The figure increased from a downwardly revised $330 billion surplus in June and shifted from a $5.3 billion deficit in July 2023.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account registered a surplus of $4.9 billion for the month, the Central Bank reported.

In July, the goods deficit reached to $5.2 billion, while the services sector posted a net surplus of $6.9 billion. Within the services sector, the travel category contributed a net inflow of $5.6 billion.

For the January-July period, the current account balance registered a $16.1 billion deficit.





