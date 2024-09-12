European Central Bank cuts interest rate by 25 basis points

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday cut interest rate by 25 basis points, meeting market expectations.



Officials led by President Christine Lagarde cut key deposit rate by a quarter-point to 3.50%.



The move followed a pause in July after a first cut in June.



The ECB also lowered its main refinancing and marginal lending rates by 60 points to 3.65% and 3.90%, respectively.



"Based on the Governing Council's updated assessment of the inflation outlook, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the strength of monetary policy transmission, it is now appropriate to take another step in moderating the degree of monetary policy restriction," it said in a statement.



According to a flash estimate, headline inflation fell to a three-year low of 2.2% in August thanks to a decline in energy costs, indicating some progress toward the ECB's 2% target.



Core inflation, on the other hand, is still higher at 2.8%, driven up by the services sector.



