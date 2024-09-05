Türkiye, Egypt to double number of reciprocal flights

The number of reciprocal flights between Türkiye and Egypt will be more than doubled, the Turkish transport and infrastructure minister said Thursday.

The frequency of flights between the two countries will jump from 30 a week to 67 under a new agreement just signed between Turkish and Egyptian civil aviation authorities, Abdulkadir Uraloglu said in a statement.

At a Wednesday meeting of the countries' High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council Meeting in the Turkish capital Ankara co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, three deals were sealed in the fields of railways, information communications technologies, and civil aviation.

It was the first presidential-level Egyptian visit to Türkiye in a decade, part of continuing efforts to strengthen ties between the Mediterranean neighbors.











