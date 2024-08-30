Beijing opposes EU anti-subsidy tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

China on Friday strongly opposed the anti-subsidy tariffs proposed by the EU on Chinese electric vehicles, local media reported.

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) called the EU move trade protectionism and warned against disrupting global supply chains, according to the Global Times.

"Cooperation, not protectionism, is crucial for global industry stability and climate goals," CCPIT said.

Early this year in June, the European Commission had announced additional custom duties of as much as 38.1% on Chinese electric vehicles.

Also criticizing Canada's recent tariff hikes on Chinese electric vehicles, it said the move would undermine global trade norms.

Earlier this week, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that his country will impose 100% tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles.











