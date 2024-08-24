POLISH PRESIDENT ARRIVES IN KYIV ON UKRAINES INDEPENDENCE DAY

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Saturday arrived in Ukraine's capital Kyiv, as the war-torn country marks the 33rd anniversary of its independence.

"The visit of President @AndrzejDuda to Ukraine has begun. On the 33rd anniversary of Ukraine's independence, the President of the Republic of Poland takes part in the celebrations," according to a statement released by Duda's office on X.

Another statement issued by his office said the Polish president laid flowers at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine near Kyiv's Mykhailivska Square.

Ukraine's Independence Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 24 and marks the day when the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic adopted the country's Declaration of Independence.















