Hamas team to visit Cairo Saturday afternoon for talks on hostage swap deal, cease-fire in Gaza

Hamas delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo on Saturday afternoon to resume talks on a hostage swap and a cease-fire in Gaza, which have been stalled due to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to give up control of the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border and the Rafah crossing.

The Hamas delegation will meet with Egyptian officials to receive an update on the latest developments in the cease-fire talks, a Palestinian source familiar with the situation told Anadolu on Saturday, requesting anonymity.

However, he did not provide any additional information.

This visit comes two days after an Israeli security delegation and a US team arrived in Cairo.

Both delegations are taking part in cease-fire talks, but the chances of a successful outcome appear slim due to Netanyahu's insistence on continuing a military offensive in Gaza and maintaining control over strategic areas such as the Philadelphi Corridor on the Egyptian border and the Netzarim Junction, which separates the northern and southern regions of the enclave.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6.









