Turkish stocks open week with strong losses

The Turkish benchmark stock index opened Monday at 9,769.69 points, dipping 6.72% or 703.807 points from the previous close.

On Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index sank 3.01% to 10,473.47 points with a daily transaction volume of 83 billion liras ($2.49 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate was 33.3025 as of 7.54 a.m. local time (0654GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 35.3576, and the GBP/TRY rate was 42.4508

The price of one ounce of gold was $2,467.25, and the barrel price of Brent oil was around $76.12