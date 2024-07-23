Turkish Airlines aims to promote cultural richness

Turkish Airlines wants to promote cultural richness and international cooperation while having the most varied destinations on its roster by the next decade, chairman Ahmet Bolat told Anadolu.

At the Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, Bolat said the new cultural project wants to bring art and culture together, in collaboration with award-winning Turkish-American artist Refik Anadol.

Bolat said the project consists of an art piece of people from various backgrounds depicted as living different life experiences, telling the story of how the flag carrier unites people from cultures around the world.

- Turkish Airlines delves into its homeland's roots to provide unique memory to passengers

Bolat said as a part of the flag carrier's aim to promote culture and history, the company will reproduce a historical type of bread that was once made in Gobeklitepe, the first civilization in Anatolia, dating to approximately 9,500 BCE.

The 3,000-year-old reproduced bread will be served to passengers to share an unforgettable experience with them while showcasing the cultural and historical richness of Anatolia.

- Airline has potential to become world's 2nd largest

Bolat highlighted that the flag carrier plans to increase its fleet to 810 airplanes within the next 10 years.

Noting Turkish Airlines' development in the past 20 years, Bolat said the company ranked 10th on the European Regions Airline Association's list two decades ago.

"Today, however, Turkish Airlines ranks first on the list of European Regions Airline Association, and while our past rivals, such as Alitalia, went bankrupt, our flag carrier continues to grow steadily," he said.

He said the growth of Turkish Airlines has the potential to push the flag carrier to become the second-largest airline worldwide.

The chairman noted challenges for the aviation industry, with 81 airlines going bankrupt in the last two decades, however, Turkish Airlines has overcome the challenges, thanks to the support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bolat said Turkish Airlines' growth targets and strategies show that it is to remain a major player in aviation, as the company aims to contribute to the Turkish economy by establishing centers and maintaining aircraft engines in Türkiye.







