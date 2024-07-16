TÜRKIYES BUDGET BALANCE RUNS $8.5B DEFICIT IN JUNE

Türkiye's central government budget balance saw a 275.3 billion liras ($8.5 billion) deficit in June, according to official data released Tuesday.

The figure switched from a 219.4 billion Turkish liras ($6.8 billion) surplus in the prior month, Treasury and Finance Ministry data showed.

Budget revenues totaled 591.2 billion liras ($18.2 billion), while expenditures were at 866.5 billion liras ($26.6 billion) in June.

Non-interest expenditures reached 767.2 billion liras ($23.6 billion), and interest payments amounted to 99.3 billion liras ($3.1 billion) last month.

Excluding interest payments, the budget balance saw a 176 billion liras ($5.4 billion) deficit, whereas tax revenues totaled 483.1 billion liras ($14.8 billion).

1ST HALF FIGURE



In the first half of this year, the budget balance ran a deficit of 747.2 billion liras ($23.6 billion).

Budget revenues reached 3.8 trillion liras ($121.2 billion) in January-June period, while spending amounted to 4.6 trillion liras ($144.8 billion).

A U.S. dollar traded for 32.5430 liras on average in June, and for 31.6252 liras on average in the January-June period.