Turkish Central Bank reserves reach record high

Published June 26,2024
The gross reserves of the Turkish Central Bank hit a record high of $146.3 billion as of June 14, according to weekly figures released on Wednesday.

The official reserve assets increased from $146.2 billion from the prior week, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves-in convertible foreign currencies-rose to $88.43 as of last Friday from $86.4 billion as of the end of the previous week.

The bank's gold reserves-including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped-on June 14 amounted to $57.87 billion, which fell from $59.8 billion on June 7.