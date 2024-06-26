Russia, Iran sign memorandum on gas supplies

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday that it signed a strategic memorandum on gas supplies to Iran.

The agreement was signed with National Iranian Gas Company during the visit of a Russian delegation headed by Gazprom's head Alexey Miller, the company's press service said in a statement.

"A strategic memorandum has been signed with the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) on working out the organization of pipeline supplies of Russian natural gas to Iran," the readout said.

During the visit, Alexey Miller met Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oudji, and the two officials discussed priority steps for the implementation of the memorandum and other areas of cooperation in the energy sector.















