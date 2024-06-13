Turkish, Spanish trade ministers discuss trade cooperation in Madrid

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his Spanish counterpart Carlos Cuerpo discussed economic issues and trade cooperation in Madrid on Thursday.

Bolat posted on X that they reached a mutual understanding on important economic issues and trade cooperation between Türkiye and Spain, aimed at boosting the bilateral trade volume and creating new investment opportunities.

The minister noted that cooperation in digital transformation, renewable energy, and smart city projects were on the agenda.

"We aim to further advance the trade relations between the two countries and support the economic development of Türkiye with the steps we will take following this meeting, as we believe our cooperation will make great contributions to both countries," he said.









