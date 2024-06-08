Hezbollah targets Israeli soldiers near Lebanese border

Hezbollah said on Saturday it targeted Israeli soldiers in the occupied Shebaa Farms near the border between Lebanon and Israel.

The Lebanese group said in a statement that it launched "an air attack with assault drones on an artillery emplacement in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms, targeting gatherings of enemy's officers and soldiers."

The group noted that it "achieved a direct hit."

In another statement, the Hezbollah group said its fighters hit Israeli soldiers at the military Raheb site.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli side.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military onslaught in the Gaza Strip that has killed over 36,700 people since a major attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.







