 Contact Us
News Economy Türkiye's defense, aerospace industry exports hit record $876 mln in May

Türkiye's defense, aerospace industry exports hit record $876 mln in May

According to the SSB secretary, Türkiye's defense and aerospace industry achieved a new record in its monthly exports, reaching $876 million in May. This marks a 59% increase from the previous month.

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published June 03,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYES DEFENSE, AEROSPACE INDUSTRY EXPORTS HIT RECORD $876 MLN IN MAY

Tükiye's defense and aerospace industry exports hit its record high monthly figure of $876 million in May, a month-on-month surge of 59%, said the secretary of Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) on Monday. 

"We are not only achieving sustainable growth in our sector with our record high high-tech exports, but also increasing our country's value-added export rate with our export value per kilogram exceeding $65," Haluk Gorgun wrote on X. 

In January-May, Turkish defense and aerospace industry exports grew 9% from last year to $2.2 billion, Gorgun added.

On Monday, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced that the country's exports saw a record-high May figure of $24.1 billion.