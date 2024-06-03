TÜRKIYES DEFENSE, AEROSPACE INDUSTRY EXPORTS HIT RECORD $876 MLN IN MAY

Tükiye's defense and aerospace industry exports hit its record high monthly figure of $876 million in May, a month-on-month surge of 59%, said the secretary of Turkish Defense Industries (SSB) on Monday.

"We are not only achieving sustainable growth in our sector with our record high high-tech exports, but also increasing our country's value-added export rate with our export value per kilogram exceeding $65," Haluk Gorgun wrote on X.

In January-May, Turkish defense and aerospace industry exports grew 9% from last year to $2.2 billion, Gorgun added.

On Monday, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced that the country's exports saw a record-high May figure of $24.1 billion.