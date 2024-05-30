Reserves at Turkish Central Bank reach highest level in 2024

The Turkish Central Bank's official reserve assets hit their highest level this year as of May 24, according to weekly figures released on Thursday.

Gross reserves totaled $142.2 billion last Friday, rising from $139.1 billion in the previous week, the bank's international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report showed.

Foreign currency reserves — in convertible foreign currencies — amounted to 82.8$ billion as of the end of last week, up from $78.6 billion in the prior week.

The bank's gold reserves — including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold-swapped — on May 24 dropped to $59.5 billion from $60.6 billion on May 17.