Turkish FM Fidan urges rest of EU to join Ireland, Norway and Spain in recognizing Palestine as a state

Türkiye's foreign minister on Wednesday urged all EU states to join Spain and others in recognizing Palestine as a state.

Hakan Fidan's remarks came in a joint news conference in Madrid with his counterparts from Spain, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan.

Starting his speech by thanking Spain for its "brave action" that contributed to international peace and security, Fidan said:

"What Spain and the other European countries have done by recognizing Palestine as a full state is a huge contribution to international peace and security."

"Therefore, we invite the remaining European Union countries to recognize Palestine as a state to follow the example of Spain," he added.

Fidan vowed to "continue to work tirelessly for a two-state solution, for regional peace and security."

Ireland, Norway, and Spain on Tuesday formally recognized Palestine as a state.