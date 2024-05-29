Turkish FM Fidan meets with Spanish premier in Madrid

The Turkish foreign minister met with the Spanish prime minister in Madrid, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Hakan Fidan, "along with the members of the Gaza Contact Group mandated by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League" got together with Pedro Sanchez, the ministry said on X.

In a previous statement, the ministry also mentioned that Fidan is in Madrid at Spain's invitation on the occasion of the country's decision to recognize Palestine as a state.

"The meetings will focus on the efforts to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and to encourage more countries to recognize the State of Palestine on the basis of a two-state solution," the ministry had noted.

The Spanish government approved on Tuesday a measure to formally recognize the Palestinian statehood.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire in the enclave.

More than 36,100 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority being women and children, and vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

It stands accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which in its latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah.