Germany, Türkiye to explore economic opportunities

The Turkish-German Economic Day, which serves as a platform to explore economic opportunities between the two countries, will be held in Dusseldorf on Saturday, May 4.

The 8th Turkish-German Economic Day is expected to be attended by Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

The event, which will be attended by speakers from the world of business and politics from Germany, Türkiye and Europe, will discuss economic opportunities between the two countries, the future of green energy, developments in the world of artificial intelligence, corporate social responsibility and economic issues.

Politicians, officials from public institutions, private sector representatives and experts from both countries are expected to attend the event, where Simsek and Lindner are expected to make opening speeches.

Within the scope of the event, cooperation meetings between companies are planned to be held, while the issue of social economy is also expected to be discussed.









