Turkish economist Mehmet Asutay awarded by Islamic Development Bank

Turkish economist Mehmet Asutay on Sunday received an award from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group for Impactful Achievement in Islamic Economics.

As part of the bank's annual meeting and golden jubilee event in the capital Riyadh, Professor Mehmet Asutay received his award from Mansur Muhtar, the vice president of the bank.

Directing the Durham Centre for Islamic Economics and Finance, Asutay was awarded the prize in recognition of his significant work on Islamic moral economy and the articulation of Islamic finance to be supportive of sustainable development and the welfare of human beings.

The IsDB in a statement said Prof. Asutay's "dedication to fostering an equitable economic framework inspired by Islamic values is truly commendable."

"We celebrate his remarkable achievements and the invaluable impact of his work on shaping the future of Islamic finance and development," the finance institution said on X.

"I am grateful to the selection committee for this prestigious prize and the recognition of my work in Islamic Moral Political Economy and the impact it has so far created," Asutay said. "I dedicate this award to my students and research collaborators, whose insights have been invaluable."













