ELON MUSKS TELECOMMUNICATION COMPANY TO UNDERGO TESTING IN INDONESIA’S FUTURE CAPITAL

Elon Musk's telecommunication service provider company Starlink will undergo testing in the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, next month, media reports said Wednesday.

"The testing schedule is planned for May, we will wait and see. The exact date is not yet confirmed, but it will be around May," the Jakarta Globe quoted Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Ari Setiadi.

Starlink applied for two permits in Indonesia -- as a very small-aperture terminal (VSAT) provider and an internet service provider (ISP).

Budi said if testing runs smoothly and the operation permit is issued while adhering to the country's laws, Starlink would be allowed to operate, likely by Independence Day on Aug. 17.

"Starlink operates with satellite technology. The testing must be conducted in areas with minimal telecommunication infrastructure to assess its effectiveness," he said.

Starline is looking to provide services across Indonesia this year, according to its website. To register, a customer can visit the website, put in an address and pay a fully refundable deposit of $9.