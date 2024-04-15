TÜRKIYES UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FALLS TO 8.7% IN FEBRUARY

Türkiye's unemployment rate dropped to a 4-month low of 8.7% in February, down 0.3 percentage point from a month earlier, according to data released on Monday.

The figure was down from 9% in January 2024 and 10% in February 2023, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed.

The number of jobless slipped 109,000 from the prior month to 3.08 million as of February.

The unemployment rate was 7.3% for men and 11.3% for women in February.

The labor force participation rate came in at 54% in the month. The employment rate was 49.3%, or 32.4 million people, as of this February.

The youth unemployment rate-ages 15-24-was 15.6% in February, falling from 16.4% in January. The rate was 13.3% for men and 19.6% for women.