In Gabar, daily oil production has exceeded 40,000 barrels - minister

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar announced that daily oil production in Gabar has exceeded 40,000 barrels. "Our goal is to reach 100,000 barrels. We are working day and night towards this goal," he said.

Minister Bayraktar attended a holiday celebration ceremony at the Şehit Aybüke Yalçın well in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak.

During his statement at the event, Minister Bayraktar laid out the following keynotes:

"As of today, we have surpassed 40,000 barrels of daily production here. Today marks a historic day as the highest quality and largest quantity of oil ever produced in Türkiye. First and foremost, I congratulate our hardworking brothers and sisters who are working here. They have put in great effort. I extend my thanks and gratitude to the security forces who tirelessly fulfill their duties day and night on behalf of our nation.

"Our goal by the end of 2024 is to reach 100,000 barrels per day"

Today is an important day in the history of the Republic of Türkiye. Our total production has now exceeded 100,000 barrels. Şırnak is clearly now Türkiye's oil city, the oil capital. We still have a long way to go. If you remember when we came here on New Year's Eve, we said that our goal by the end of 2024 is to reach 100,000 barrels per day. We are working day and night towards achieving this goal.

"Our average production per well has exceeded 1,200 barrels"

Currently, we have achieved this production in 33 wells. Our average production per well has exceeded 1,200 barrels. Therefore, when we reach our target of 95 wells by the end of the year, we will achieve these figures. This is important for reducing Türkiye's energy dependence. Our work here will continue without interruption. We have new wells and new exploration wells. We will have new wells in Hakkari and near the Van border within this year. With new discoveries in these areas, our production figures will increase even further."







