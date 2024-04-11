U.S. asked Türkiye, others in region to 'urge Iran not to escalate': State Department

The U.S. continues to be concerned about the risk of escalation in the Middle East and asked countries, including Türkiye, China and Saudi Arabia to "urge Iran not to escalate," according to the State Department.

Escalation is "something we have been working to mitigate and contain since the attacks of October 7, and specifically about the threats made in recent days by Iran against the state of Israel and the Israeli people," spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has engaged in diplomacy in the last 24 hours through a series of telephone calls with foreign counterparts, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, said Miller.

The calls are to "make clear that escalation is not in anyone's interest and that countries should urge Iran not to escalate."

"We have also engaged with European allies and partners over the past few days and urge them as well to send a clear message to Iran that escalation is not in Iran's interest. It's not in the region's interest and it's not in the world's interest," he added.

Tel Aviv is on high alert amid fears of a possible Iranian attack on Israeli targets after threats by Tehran to retaliate for an alleged Israeli strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1.

At least seven members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals, were killed in the attack in Syria.

Blinken also held a call Wednesday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and said the U.S. will "stand with Israel against any threats by Iran and its proxies."

U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Washington's commitment to Israel's security against threats from Iran and its proxies is "ironclad" after Tehran vowed revenge for the airstrike on its consulate.

"We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Biden said during a news conference Wednesday with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.