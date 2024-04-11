Türkiye denies continuing export of banned products to Israel

The Turkish Trade Ministry on Thursday denied reports circulating on social media that Türkiye is still continuing export of banned products to Israel.

"The claims circulating on social media today about the continued export of banned products to Israel are completely false and should not be trusted," the ministry wrote on X.

It said that according to the government's decision, export restrictions to Israel cover 54 product groups, including aluminum and steel products, paint, electric cables and construction materials.

The decision was taken due to Israel's continued onslaught on the Gaza Strip, and will remain in place until a cease-fire is reached and Tel Aviv allows uninterrupted aid into the blockaded enclave.

In this context, as of 9 a.m. on April 9, no declaration registration is allowed for the banned products' export to Israel, the ministry added.

"Manipulative news content aimed at misleading the public is entirely false," it said.

The Israeli army has waged a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas, which killed less than 1,200 people.

The war has killed more than 33,500 people, injured over 76,000, and caused mass destruction, displacement and brought Gaza's population of more than 2 million on the verge of famine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.