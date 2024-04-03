TÜRKIYES ANNUAL INFLATION 68.5% IN MARCH, MONTHLY RATE DOWN

Türkiye's annual inflation rate was 68.5% in March, up from 67.07% in February, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) data showed that the highest price increase was seen in the education sector at 104.07%, followed by restaurants and hotels at 94.97%, and health at 80.25%.

The lowest inflation rates were posted by apparel and shoes with 50.1%, housing with 51.17%, and telecommunication with 59.54%.

On Monday, an Anadolu survey predicted the March inflation as 69.32% on a yearly and 3.67% on a monthly basis.

On a monthly basis, the inflation rate was 3.16% in March, decreasing from 4.53% in February.



