Russian rouble mostly unchanged against US dollar

Reuters ECONOMY
Published April 03,2024
The Russian rouble was mostly unchanged against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday.

By 0715 GMT, the rouble was 0.04% lower at 92.62 to the dollar after trading in a range of 92.413 to 92.690.

Against the euro, the rouble fell 0.17% to 99.72 and dropped 0.24% to 12.75 against the yuan .

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, rose 0.3% to $89.14 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes rose. The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.14% to 1,149.60. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.28% to 3,380.57.