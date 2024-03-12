Airbnb bans hosts from putting up indoor security cameras

Online holiday rental platform Airbnb is banning hosts from setting up security cameras indoors, the San Francisco-based company has said.



So far, Airbnb hosts were allowed to put up cameras in common areas in a rental, like the living room or the hallway.



Starting April 30, only outdoor cameras will be allowed, for example to monitor the entrance.



Installing volume meters, which are designed to detect parties, remains permitted but guests need to be notified of them in advance.



Guests are not allowed to have parties at Airbnb rentals.



Airbnb said that the tightening of the rules is likely to affect only a small proportion of the accommodation listed.



It comes after reports from guests in the past saying they had discovered security cameras inside their Airbnb rental.



After the ban comes into force, accommodation or host accounts can be removed from the platform in the event of violations. In hotels that offer their rooms via Airbnb, cameras remain permitted in lobbies, corridors and restaurants.



