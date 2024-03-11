News Economy Lufthansa expects 1,000 flight cancellations amid renewed strikes

Lufthansa expects 1,000 flight cancellations amid renewed strikes

Renewed strikes by Lufthansa flight attendants are expected to lead to the cancellation of a total of 1,000 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday at Germany's Frankfurt and Munich airports, the national carrier said on Monday.



Amid the industrial action over wage negotiations set to begin on Tuesday morning, 600 flights are expected to be cancelled in Frankfurt, Germany's busiest airport, while on Wednesday 400 connections are set to be scrapped in Munich, another important travel hub.



Some 120,000 passengers will be affected, a Lufthansa spokesman said.



The Ufo union, which represents cabin crew at the carrier, had called on some 19,000 flight attendants at Lufthansa and subsidiary Lufthansa CityLine to strike at Frankfurt on Tuesday and Munich on Wednesday, with the action to last from 4 am to 11 pm (0300-2200 GMT).



Ufo is demanding 15% more pay for the approximately 18,000 cabin crew at Lufthansa and the almost 1,000 CityLine employees, with a contract term of 18 months. The union also wants a one-time inflation adjustment payment of €3,000 ($3,200) and higher bonuses.



The latest strikes come as train drivers at national rail operator Deutsche Bahn are also set to strike on Tuesday.







