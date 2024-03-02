Türkiye breaks record in defense industry exports

The defense and aerospace industry reached $632,783,000 in exports in the first two months of the year, setting a record.

Defense and aerospace exports increased by 12% compared to the previous year in the first two months of the year. Total exports amounted to $632,783,000.

Haluk Görgün, President of the Defense Industry, stated in a post from his X account that defense and aerospace exports are crucial for the sustainable growth of the sector.

Görgün also noted the following in his post: "The security needs of our friendly and brotherly countries and the interest of user countries in our defense systems lay the foundations for the future of our sector within the axis of world peace.



Behind this growth trend in the international arena lies the unconditional support of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and his belief in our homeland's children. With a defense industry united from our main integrator companies to subcontractors, we will continue to work tirelessly day and night."









