TÜRKIYES NEW GSM OPERATOR HAS STARTED SUBSCRIBER ACQUISITION - CHAIRMAN

Adem Öcal, Chairman of the Board of Netgsm, stated that the company has been providing services with fixed telephone, virtual mobile telephone, internet service provider, and communication infrastructure licenses obtained from the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and the Information Technologies and Communication Authority (BTK) since 2009.

Öcal noted that they have established GSM core network infrastructures for virtual mobile network services for the first time in mobile phone services. He reported that they obtained the 0510 22X XXXX number block from the BTK and started providing services as a test last year.

Öcal provided information that they have risen to the 4th place after privileged group companies with nearly 200,000 VoIP/SMS/internet subscribers within the scope of fixed telephone services.

Emphasizing that they prioritize the development of most of the software they use in infrastructure through R&D projects supported by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK), Öcal explained that they have a good team in the electronics and software sector, their own data center, experience, and infrastructure.

Öcal stated that the necessity of establishing all infrastructure with operators whose base station is shared with mobile operators but whose other infrastructure is entirely owned by them arises from the need for mobility. He said, "A virtual mobile network service is a mobile operator that shares the base stations emitting frequencies allocated for GSM, which is a scarce public resource, by paying rent, and there is no difference from them operationally."

Öcal stated that they received approvals for their applications to the BTK by the end of last year, saying, "We made the necessary applications. Subscriber acquisition can be done via the mobile application with artificial intelligence verification on e-Government or smartphones without going to any dealers. We started subscriber acquisition as of this month."

Öcal stated that they will provide services as the 4th operator after Turk Telekom's mobile service TT Mobil, Turkcell, and Vodafone Türkiye, and added that numbers of other GSM operators can also be transferred to Netgsm.



Öcal said, "We aim to reach 3 million subscribers by the end of this year with number portability."









