Russian rouble weakens against U.S. dollar

Reuters ECONOMY
Published February 15,2024
The Russian rouble weakened against the dollar on Thursday, sliding past the 91.5 mark and hovering near its lowest point since mid-January, hampered by local demand for foreign currency amid low trading activity.

At 0812 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 91.57 and had lost 0.3% to trade at 98.19 versus the euro. It had shed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.61.

The rouble has lost some support this month as the state slightly reduced its daily FX sales.

Month-end tax payments usually support the currency as exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $81.18 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.6% to 1,116.2 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.4% lower at 3,244.9 points.