Turkish finance chief Şimşek: We will continue to take firm steps towards goal of price stability

Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek has made a statement regarding the resignation of Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan.

In his statement, Şimşek said, "Our economic program, under the leadership of our President, Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, continues uninterrupted and with determination. President Erdoğan's support and trust in our economic team and the program we implement are complete. The decision taken by the former President of the Central Bank, Mrs. Hafize Gaye Erkan, is entirely personal and at her own discretion. I respect and appreciate her decision, and I thank her for the valuable service and contributions she has provided to our country. In line with my recommendation, I wish success to the new President of the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey and the team to be appointed. Within this framework, as a team, we will continue to progress steadily towards our goal of price stability with strong cooperation and coordination. Respectfully announced to the public."