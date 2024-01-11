SunExpress to operate special flight for world leading tourism expo in Berlin

Turkish-German airline SunExpress is offering dedicated flights to the world's leading tourism trade show to be held in Berlin this March.

The flight to the German capital will take off from Türkiye's famed coastal resort of Antalya on March 4 and return from Berlin to Antalya on March 7, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

ITB Berlin, one of the world's most important travel industry events, will take place in March 5-7.

Based in the Turkish Riviera resort of Antalya, SunExpress flies to more than 175 destinations in over 30 countries.