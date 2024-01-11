Google downsizes its workforce by hundreds of employees across various departments

Google has announced that it has laid off hundreds of employees from various departments, including its hardware unit.



According to the statement from Google, it was noted that employees from various departments such as hardware, voice assistant, and engineering have been laid off.



As part of its investment in top priorities, the company has announced corporate changes that involve terminating certain tasks globally.



Google had previously announced on September 13, 2023, that they had decided to reduce the size of their hiring teams.